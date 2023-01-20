ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Troy Reynard and Jeremy Bialker from Two Rivers Brewing Company visited the Sunrise kitchen Friday morning, serving up some mouth-watering dishes.
They just celebrated their 10th anniversary, having opened on December 23, 2012.
Ale Braised Short Rib Poutine
Served hot in a skillet.
- Ale braised short ribs
- Ale Demi-glace
- Cheddar cheese curds
- Belgian Frites (French fries)
- Fresh Cracked pepper
- Chopped scallions
Braising the Short Ribs
Pre-heat your oven to 250F.
- 1 pack (2-3lbs boneless beef short ribs)
- 1 medium onion chopped
- 4 ribs celery chopped
- 3 medium carrots
- 5 sprigs thyme
- ½ bunch parsley
- 8 cloves garlic
- ½ cup tomato paste
- 1 pint dark ale-we use our Banker’s Brown Ale
- 1 pint beef stock (or broth)
- 2 Tablespoons kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- ¼ cup light cooking oil
- Heat a thick bottomed braising pan on med-high heat.
- Liberally season the short ribs with salt and pepper.
- Sear and brown the ribs on all sides.
- Remove the ribs from the pan from the pan.
- Reserving the oil and drippings, add the onions, celery, garlic & carrots.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Cook for 8-10 minutes until they have some color.
- Add the tomato paste and stir well.
- Cook for 5 minutes.
- Add the dark beer. Let absorb.
- Add the beef stock and bring to a boil.
- Add the ribs. Place the thyme and parsley on top on the ribs.
- Cover with a lid or foil and cook for 2 hours.
- Turn the ribs over and cook for an additional hour.
- Remove the foil and cook for 10 minutes.
- Remove the ribs from the pan and strain the liquid and reserve for the demi-glace.
- Reduce the liquid if too thin. The sauce should coat the back of a spoon.
Caramelized Onions
- 2 large onions julienned thin.
- 3 tablespoons cooking oil
- 1 Tablespoon kosher salt
- ½ tsp ground black pepper
Heat a large sauté pan on medium heat. Add the oil, then the onions.
Let the onions cook down for about an hour. Stirring often. You may have turn down the heat to stop the onions from sticking. When they are a perfect caramel color, remove from the heat and let cool.
Composing & Serving the Poutine
- Cook your frites either in hot oil or the oven.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Place a sauté pan or cast iron skillet
- Pull the short ribs with either your hands or a fork and place about on top of frites.
- Top with cheese curds.
- Ladle on the demi-glace.
- Sprinkle with cracked black pepper.
- Top with scallions.
Ale Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese
- 3-4oz pulled ale braised beef short ribs (see above recipe)
- 4 slices Gruyere or Swiss Cheese
- Sliced marble rye bread
- 2 Tablespoons Butter
- 2 Tablespoons caramelized onions (see above recipe)
- 2-3oz Ale Demi-glace
Heat a sauté pan on medium heat.
Butter the marble rye and place in pan.
Top with sliced cheese, pulled short rib, and caramelized onions. Let cook open face until cheese starts to melt.
Put sandwich together, making sure that the ribs and onions are hot, the cheese is melted, and the bread is toasty and golden brown.
Remove the sandwich and slice on a bias. Served with a ramekin of hot ale demi-glace.
Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders
- 4-6 pieces of brined boneless/skinless raw chicken tenders
- 2 pieces of crusty white bread
- 1 quart hot chicken sauce
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 1 egg
- 2 tablespoons hot sauce
- Seasoned flour
- Your favorite pickled vegetables
- Green goddess dressing
Nashville Hot Chicken
Chicken brine.
Place chicken tenders in a bowl.
Season with 2 tablespoons kosher salt.
- Egg batter
- 1 egg, cracked
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 2 tablespoons hot sauce
- Hot chicken sauce
- 1 quart blended oil
- 4 oz cayenne
- 3 oz brown sugar
- 1.5 T chili powder
- 1.5 T garlic powder
- 1.5 T paprika
- 1 cup hot water
Blend all spices in hot water in blender. Blend well. Transfer to a large bowl and slowly incorporate the oil until emulsified.
Green Goddess Dressing
- 1/2 tsp lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley
- 2 tablespoons chopped scallions
- 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
- 1 tablespoon dried tarragon
- 2 cups mayo
- 1 cup sour cream
- 2/3 cups buttermilk
- salt and pepper to taste
Finely chop all of the herbs. Add all ingredients together and mix well.
PREPARING THE HOT CHICKEN
- Heat a large pot of cooking oil on medium-high.
- Soak the brined chicken tenders in buttermilk, egg, and hot sauce for about an hour. Toss the chicken in seasoned flour and carefully drop in the hot oil.
- Fry for 6-8 minutes.
- Place bread in bottom of basket or bowl.
- Place the chicken on top of bread and ladle hot chicken sauce on top.
- Garnish with assorted pickles and serve with green goddess dressing.
