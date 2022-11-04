Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and you may be looking for some new recipes to spice up traditions at your holiday gathering.
Weis Markets Registered Dietitian Lyndi Wieand visited WFMZ in the kitchen to share flavor packed recipes with a healthy twist.
Sheet Pan Pork Tenderloin & Apples
An easy sheet pan meal, minimal clean, up and cooks in less than 30 minutes. Great option for a quick and easy weeknight meal, too. You could substitute other proteins like chicken or turkey breast, fish filets, or steak to provide variety.
Sweet and savory flavors and seasonal produce items like apples and acorn squash. You can substitute for other vegetables if desired or add others if you have some left over from other recipes you are preparing.
This recipe is high in lean protein, provides 6g of dietary fiber, and many vitamins and minerals necessary for our well-being and immune health.
Preparation Steps:
Preheat oven to 400°. On a rimmed baking pan with aluminum foil; spray with cooking spray and place pork rubbed with seasoning blend (cinnamon, paprika, oil, salt and pepper) on pan.
In large bowl, toss garlic, apple, squash, onion, cherries, and remaining 1½ teaspoons cinnamon mixture, 1 tablespoon oil, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper; spread on pan around pork.
Roast pork and apple mixture 25 minutes or until internal temperature of pork reaches 140° and apple mixture is tender.
Transfer pork to cutting board; loosely cover with aluminum foil and let stand 10 minutes. (Internal temperature will rise to 145° upon standing.)
Lemon Butter Herbed Potatoes
- 4 pounds Weis Quality Red New Potatoes, halved
- ½ cup Weis Quality Unsalted Butter (1 stick)
- 1½ tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon lemon zest
- ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley leaves, divided
- ¼ cup chopped fresh chives, divided
- 1½ teaspoons Weis Quality Salt
- ½ teaspoon Weis Quality Ground Black Pepper
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
Give mashed potatoes a mouthwatering makeover with fresh herbs and zesty lemon. These flavors will brighten up bland potatoes as well as add some extra nutrition.
Many people that are trying to follow a low-carb diet might avoid potatoes or starchy foods. That is not necessary in order to have a healthy lifestyle. Our bodies need carbohydrates for physical and mental performance, but it is also encouraged to have them in smaller amounts, especially for those that are diabetic.
Because of their waxy texture, the flesh of red potatoes stays firm throughout the cooking process, leaving them slightly crunch in any dish.
Potatoes are a nutrient-dense vegetable, they don’t just contain starch as many people believe. Potatoes have even more potassium than a banana, as well as Vitamin C and Vitamin B6, fiber and protein.
If you do want to cut down on the carbohydrates, you could easily substitute cauliflower florets for the potatoes and have an equally appetizing side dish.
Preparation Steps:
Have potatoes pre-boiled in a large sauce pot. In same sauce pot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add lemon juice and zest, 3 tablespoons each parsley and chives, salt, pepper and potatoes; cook 8 minutes or until potatoes begin to brown, stirring frequently. Add garlic; cook 1 minute, stirring frequently. Serve potatoes sprinkled with remaining 1 tablespoon each parsley and chives.
Bacon-Sage Stuffing Muffins
- Nonstick baking spray
- 4 slices thick-cut Weis Quality Bacon, chopped
- 2 stalks celery, chopped
- 1 medium white onion, chopped
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh sage
- 1 loaf (20 ounces) sliced Weis Quality Bread, cut into 1-inch cubes
- ½ cup Weis Quality Unsalted Butter, melted
- 2 Weis Quality Large Eggs
- 2 cups no salt added chicken Broth
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- ½ teaspoon Weis Quality Salt
- ½ teaspoon Weis Quality Ground Black Pepper
This recipe is a unique twist on stuffing and is made into individual portions for easy serving.
Using whole wheat bread can provide more nutrition, such as B vitamins, dietary fiber and protein. There is also a lot of herbs and vegetables in this recipe, which will provide a crunchy textures and savory flavors.
You can leave out the bacon and substitute vegetable broth for chicken broth to make this a vegetarian dish.
Make this side ahead of time and reheat when ready to serve.
Preparation steps:
In large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat 4 minutes or until starting to brown, stirring occasionally. Add celery, onion and sage; cook 10 minutes or until vegetables are very tender, stirring occasionally. Cut bread into cubes, toss bread cubes and butter; spread on rimmed baking pan; bake 10 minutes or until lightly toasted. Bake 10 minutes until toasted.
Preheat oven to 400°. Spray standard-size muffin pan with baking spray. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, broth, parsley, salt and pepper; stir in bacon mixture and bread cubes. Fill prepared muffin cups with bread mixture; bake 30 minutes or until golden brown and internal temperature reaches 160°.
Find these and more recipes on Weis Markets recipes page.