ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Christmas countdown is on!
If your menu isn't fully set - don't panic!
Private Chef Joe Wickel stopped by the studio today to share some of his favorite recipes!
Check them out below.
Grilled shrimp with Pineapple Cilantro butter
Ingredients
6 tbsp unsalted butter
1/2 cup finely chopped shallots
1/2 tsp crushed red pepper
2 tsp Malaysian shrimp paste (Wegmans Asian section)
2 tbsp fresh lime juice
Salt n Pepper
1/2 cup diced small fresh pineapple
2 tbsp fresh chopped cilantro
24 large shrimp, shelled and deveined
6 large wooden skewers (soaked in water for 30 minutes)
Directions
In a small skillet, melt 3 tablespoons of butter. Add the shallots and cook over moderate heat until softened, 3 minutes. Whisk in the crushed pepper and shrimp paste and cook, stirring till fragrant, 2 minutes. Whisk in lime juice and the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter and season with salt. Add Pineapple and cilantro for the finish. Keep the shrimp butter warm.
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Season the shrimp with Salt, Black pepper, and thread onto skewers (don't pack them too tightly). Grill over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred and just cooked through, about 4 minutes total. Transfer to a platter and spoon the Pineapple, cilantro butter on top. ENJOY!
Famous Grilled Mozzarella and Goat Cheese Sandwiches with Bacon
The classic grilled cheese gets a facelift with shredded mozzarella, goat cheese, a pinch of mustard, and crisp, salty bacon.
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Difficulty: Easy
Serves: 3
Ingredients
6 slices sourdough bread
2 teaspoons butter
2.5 oz goat cheese
1/2 cup shredded mozzarella
1 tablespoon light mayo
1/8 teaspoon kosher salt
6-8 drops Tabasco
1/4 teaspoon prepared yellow mustard
Pinch fresh cracked pepper
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 teaspoon Olive Oil
6-8 slices bacon, baked in a 400-degree oven for 15-18 minutes until crisp then cut in half
Preparation
Preheat the oven to 325.
Mix the goat cheese, mozzarella, mayo, salt, Tabasco, mustard, and pepper together in a small bowl, using a fork to help things along. Set aside. Meanwhile, spread 3 of the sourdough slices with butter on one side. Spread the cheese filling onto the remaining 3 slices, making sure the filling is evenly distributed across and not going over the edge. Add the bacon over the cheese spread, as much or as little as you want.
Now you can put the sandwiches together by placing the buttered slices, butter side-down on top of the cheese and bacon. Press the sandwiches gently but firmly together, pushing your palms down on them to help them stick.
Heat the 3 tablespoons butter and a dash of oil in a large, rimmed, nonstick skillet. There should be enough butter, once melted and swirled around by tilting the pan, to coat the entire bottom with a thin layer. If not, add more butter until it does.
Once hot but not to the point of browning on you, add the sandwiches, spreading out evenly in the pan. These will cook quickly, so don't leave them. After about a minute, use a spatula to lift one, checking to see if your crust has become golden yet. If so, flip carefully but immediately to the other side, gently pushing the sandwiches around in the pan to soak up any leftover butter (by now some of it will have browned, adding that wonderful nutty flavor.) Cook just another 30 seconds or so until golden, then transfer to a baking rack fitted over a baking sheet and transferring to the oven to continue heating through and melting the cheese, about 8 minutes. If not serving right away, lower the heat to 200.
Famous Mushroom Garlic Rice
This rice is so easy and quick your guests would think you spent all day on it. Perfect for mothers on the go!
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes
Difficulty: Easy
Serves: 4
Ingredients
2 cups of a trio of mushrooms — shitake, oyster, baby portobello
1 1/2 cups Basmati rice
½ stick of butter
3 Tbsp olive oil
½ cup scallions
1 Tbsp each salt, pepper, onion powder, and cayenne pepper
2 Tbsp hoisin sauce
8 cloves of garlic, minced
Preparation
Cook rice according to package
Chop up mushrooms and scallions
When rice is done drain and let it cool off for about 5 minutes
Put olive oil in pan. Cook mushrooms and scallions until soft and tender
Add rice to the mushroom mixture and mix altogether, add garlic, all seasoning, hoisin sauce, and butter.
Mix altogether, turn off the stove and mix until it is all combined
Serve with chicken or steak
Uncle Joe’s Red, White, and Green Christmas Salad with Mango Champagne
Ingredients
2 cups mixed greens
1 cup strawberries sliced
1 cup blueberries
1 cup kiwi, sliced
4 oz goat cheese
1/2 cup caramelized pecans
Mango Vinaigrette
1/4 cup champagne vinegar
2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
2 Tbsp honey
2 or 3 dashes hot sauce
1/2 tsp fresh ground black pepper
1/2 tsp kosher salt
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
1 cup of mango puree
Preparation
Toss strawberries, blueberries, kiwi, goat cheese into mixed greens.
Whisk together vinegar, lemon juice, honey, hot sauce, salt and pepper. Slowly whisk in olive oil until the dressing is emulsified.
Add mango vinaigrette to salad and toss gently, sprinkle with pecans.
Enjoy!!
Uncle Joe's Rip Apart Bacon French Toast Muffins
Ingredients
5 cups sour dough bread cut into 1" cubes (fresh or stale) 3 thick strips Maple bacon (cooked and diced)
Oil spray
Egg mixture: 3 eggs, 1 % cups milk (low or full Fat), 1 tsp sugar 2 pinches salt.
Optional: Maple syrup
Directions
Combine the egg mixture ingredients in a bowl and whisk with a fork until combined.
Add bread cubes and mix well to each piece of bread is well coated with the egg mixture.
If using fresh bread, set aside for 10to 30 minutes in the fridge. If using stale bread, set aside for 20 minutes to overnight. If you're in a rush, use your hands to gently squeeze the cubes to help them absorb the egg mixture faster
Preheat oven to 350 F.
Spray the oil in the muffin tin.
Mix the bread-egg mixture to evenly disperse the egg mixture that will have settled at the bottom of the bowl.
Divide 1/3 of the bread -egg mixture between the 6 muffin cups.
Sprinkle with half the bacon, then press the mixture down with medium pressure using the back of the spoon
Top with the remaining bread mixture. Use your fingers to lightly compress them. Each muffin should be slightly mounded. . The bread cubes on top will puff back up when you bake it.
Sprinkle with remaining bacon.
Bake for 15to 20 minutes until the top is golden brown.
Let rest for 5 min before removing from the muffin tin.
ENJOY: serve with Maple syrup
Uncle Joe's Nutella/Banana Dessert Quesadillas
Ingredients
4 flour tortillas
4 tablespoons Nutella
2 Sliced bananas
1/2 cup marshmallow minis
1/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
cooking spray
2 pads unsalted butter
Directions
Prepare a large skillet with cooking spray and heat over medium heat.
Smear 1 tablespoon Nutella onto 1 side of each tortilla in a thin layer to cover.
Place slices of banana on top of Nutella on one side of tortilla.
Sprinkle marshmallow minis equally between 2 of the tortillas; spread to cover Nutella. Sprinkle 1/4 cup chocolate chips atop the marshmallow minis and finish by putting the remaining tortillas atop the chocolate chips with the Nutella side down. Add butter pads to pan.
Cook quesadillas in hot skillet until lightly browned and chocolate chips have melted, 2 to 3 minutes per side.