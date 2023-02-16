Fastnacht Day is around the corner.
Tuesday, Feb. 21 marks the day before Lent starts, and plenty of folks will be indulging in the special Pennsylvania Dutch treat.
Here's where you can get fastnachts in our region:
BERKS COUNTY
Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles
85 S. Walnut St., Boyertown
The museum presents Fastnacht Day 2023. Visitors can enjoy a fresh fastnacht for 25 cents and a cup of coffee for 5 cents in the famous Fegely's Reading Diner. The event is included with regular admission.
***
Dietrich's Meats & Country Store
660 Old Route 22, Greenwich Township (Krumsville)
Fastnachts and cruellers available beginning Friday (Feb. 17); $14/dozen
***
Fastnachts are available at both locations — 4925 Kutztown Rd. and Fairgrounds Farmers Market (2934 N. 5th St. Hwy.) in Muhlenberg Township.
The Kutztown Road store will be open Monday and Tuesday (Feb. 20 and 21) from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m.
***
Frecon Farms
501 S. Reading Ave., Colebrookdale Township
Fastnachts available by half-dozen ($8.99) and dozen ($15.99) through Feb. 25.
***
Kirbyville Farm Market
14030 Kutztown Road (Route 222), Richmond Township
Preorder for $9.99/dozen or $7.99/dozen for 6 dozen or more.
***
Kutztown Fire Company
Pre-orders due by Fri. Feb. 17 by calling 610-683-8703 ext. 3 or by emailing kutztownsocialquarters@gmail.com with name, quantity and phone number. $6/half-dozen; $12/baker's dozen. Fastnachts will also be sold at Renninger's community booth on Saturday (Feb. 18).
***
Mt. Penn Fire Company
2711 Grant St., Mt. Penn
55th annual fastnacht sale
Feb. 18 and 19 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
$12/dozen
***
Pa. Dutch Farmers Market of Wyomissing
845B Woodland Rd., Wyomissing
Fastnachts available powdered, glazed or plain at Becca's Gourmet Coffee & Donuts; $12.95/dozen.
***
Plum Creek Farm Market & Creamery
5035 Bernville Rd., Penn Township (near Bernville)
Available to preorder online and for pickup at the market on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., while supplies last. $4.99/4-pack of plain, glazed, sugared, or powered sugar.
BUCKS/MONTGOMERY COUNTIES
St. Michael's Lutheran Church
25 E. Church St., Sellersville
$7/half dozen, $11/dozen
Orders Thurs., Feb.16
Email: banemecek@comcast.net
***
Yum Yum
Locations in Quakertown, Colmar, Warminster
$15/dozen, pre-orders recommended
LEHIGH COUNTY
The Bakery Nook
2355 Old Post Rd, Coplay
$10/half dozen or $20/dozen
Order by calling 610-261-0442
***
Egypt Star Bakery
Locations in Allentown, Coplay, Whitehall, Emmaus
$1.25/each
***
Lehigh Valley IronPigs
Selling fastnachts and fastnacht-themed gear
***
Mary Ann Donut Kitchen
Allentown
Pre-orders available Monday and Tuesday
Call 610-439-9985
***
Pappy's Orchard
2576 Cassel Rd., Coopersburg
$1.25/each, $6/half dozen, $11/dozen
Available Friday-Tuesday, and the first Saturday of every month
215-679-3981
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
Easton Baking Co.
34 N 7th St., Easton
Orders are due by Friday, Feb 17th. Pre-order minimum of a dozen at $11.50
Call: 610-252-6343
***
Gerrity's Valley Farm Market
1880 Stefko Blvd., Bethlehem
Available Friday-Tuesday
$6.99/half dozen
Pre-order optional
***
Hellertown Bakery
612 Main Street, Hellertown
Pre-orders preferred: 610-838-1025
More for the list? Email news@wfmz.com