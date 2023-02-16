Fastnachts at Frecon Farms

Frecon Farms in Colebrookdale Township

 Jim Vasil | 69 News

Fastnacht Day is around the corner.

Tuesday, Feb. 21 marks the day before Lent starts, and plenty of folks will be indulging in the special Pennsylvania Dutch treat.

Here's where you can get fastnachts in our region:

BERKS COUNTY

Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles

85 S. Walnut St., Boyertown

The museum presents Fastnacht Day 2023. Visitors can enjoy a fresh fastnacht for 25 cents and a cup of coffee for 5 cents in the famous Fegely's Reading Diner. The event is included with regular admission.

***

Dietrich's Meats & Country Store

660 Old Route 22, Greenwich Township (Krumsville)

Fastnachts and cruellers available beginning Friday (Feb. 17); $14/dozen

***

Dutch Maid Bakery

Fastnachts are available at both locations — 4925 Kutztown Rd. and Fairgrounds Farmers Market (2934 N. 5th St. Hwy.) in Muhlenberg Township.

The Kutztown Road store will be open Monday and Tuesday (Feb. 20 and 21) from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m.

***

Frecon Farms

501 S. Reading Ave., Colebrookdale Township

Fastnachts available by half-dozen ($8.99) and dozen ($15.99) through Feb. 25.

***

Kirbyville Farm Market

14030 Kutztown Road (Route 222), Richmond Township

Preorder for $9.99/dozen or $7.99/dozen for 6 dozen or more.

***

Kutztown Fire Company

Pre-orders due by Fri. Feb. 17 by calling 610-683-8703 ext. 3 or by emailing kutztownsocialquarters@gmail.com with name, quantity and phone number. $6/half-dozen; $12/baker's dozen. Fastnachts will also be sold at Renninger's community booth on Saturday (Feb. 18).

***

Mt. Penn Fire Company

2711 Grant St., Mt. Penn

55th annual fastnacht sale

Feb. 18 and 19 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

$12/dozen

***

Pa. Dutch Farmers Market of Wyomissing

845B Woodland Rd., Wyomissing

Fastnachts available powdered, glazed or plain at Becca's Gourmet Coffee & Donuts; $12.95/dozen.

***

Plum Creek Farm Market & Creamery

5035 Bernville Rd., Penn Township (near Bernville)

Available to preorder online and for pickup at the market on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., while supplies last. $4.99/4-pack of plain, glazed, sugared, or powered sugar.

BUCKS/MONTGOMERY COUNTIES

St. Michael's Lutheran Church

25 E. Church St., Sellersville

$7/half dozen, $11/dozen

Orders Thurs., Feb.16

Email: banemecek@comcast.net

***

Yum Yum

Locations in Quakertown, Colmar, Warminster

$15/dozen, pre-orders recommended

LEHIGH COUNTY

The Bakery Nook

2355 Old Post Rd, Coplay

$10/half dozen or $20/dozen

Order by calling 610-261-0442

***

Egypt Star Bakery

Locations in Allentown, Coplay, Whitehall, Emmaus

$1.25/each

***

Lehigh Valley IronPigs

Selling fastnachts and fastnacht-themed gear

***

Mary Ann Donut Kitchen

Allentown

Pre-orders available Monday and Tuesday

Call 610-439-9985

***

Pappy's Orchard

2576 Cassel Rd., Coopersburg

$1.25/each, $6/half dozen, $11/dozen

Available Friday-Tuesday, and the first Saturday of every month

215-679-3981

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY

Easton Baking Co.

34 N 7th St., Easton

Orders are due by Friday, Feb 17th. Pre-order minimum of a dozen at $11.50

Call: 610-252-6343

***

Gerrity's Valley Farm Market

1880 Stefko Blvd., Bethlehem

Available Friday-Tuesday

$6.99/half dozen

Pre-order optional

***

Hellertown Bakery

612 Main Street, Hellertown

Pre-orders preferred: 610-838-1025

More for the list? Email news@wfmz.com