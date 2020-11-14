BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- It's been 25 years since the last cast at Bethlehem Steel. Former workers can take themselves back in time.
"I was a bricklayer," said George Gyurom.
"I was a motor inspector and I worked on the crane and did a lot of the electrical work," said Don Skrobak.
"I was here about 40 years for Bethlehem Steel and I was one of the last ones at Martin Tower that locked the torch, so to speak," said Mike Zaia.
They say it was a dangerous, dirty job but one they took great pride in.
"I was proud, yes. It was a good place to work," said Gyurom.
Although, it's not the work they miss, it's the people.
"They all had their characteristics and stuff, their nicknames. They used to call me 'Skrobey' for short," said Skrobak.
Former steelworkers were invited back Saturday to take part in the anniversary of the last cast. An old steel beam, preserved from the Martin Tower implosion, now has the names of former steel workers on it forever. It's new home? The National Museum of Industrial History.
"Seeing the names that are on here that I knew very well, some worked for me. And being in this building because this is where I started," said Zaia.
It's where many careers in the steel industry started, and many ended on November 18, 1995.
"You never thought that, one day, it would be gone," said Skrobak.