Nicola Sturgeon reveals her four-point plan for easing the Covid-19 lockdown in Scotland, but she cautioned stricter measures may be put in place if progress in tackling the virus falters. Scots will be allowed to meet people from one other household, sunbathe and take part in some non-contact sports from the end of next week.
Four-phase plan to ease Scottish lockdown to begin next week
