BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council's Community Development Committee heard reports Tuesday on citywide development programs.

Alicia Miller Karner, executive director of the Bethlehem Revitalization and Improvement Authority, presented economic development information outlined in the Financial Accounting and Incentive Reporting, or FAIR.

The report outlines the financial aspects of both tax and non-tax incentives.

LERTA

The programs in the report include Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance, or LERTA, addressing Northside, Southside, and Affordable Housing. The Northside LERTA expires at the year's end of 2023, Southside's LERTA expires at the end of 2022, and the affordable housing portion expires at the end of 2026.

Miller Karner described the process like this of the expiring or expired programs.

"Presented with an expiration, we look at what impact has been and whether or not there can be an ongoing impact," Miller Karner said.

"There are a lot of tools in the toolbox," she explained. "I would like to think we look at them constantly to see when we're incentivizing the kind of development we like to see and that we're using them appropriately."

The LERTA tax abatement program was created in 1977 to "incentivize property investment and redevelopment of difficult and undesirable properties," according to report documents. Each benefit runs for 10 years, and the city currently has 32 projects that have received $1.9 million in incentives.

There are currently 15 projects in the pipeline, at some stage of development or waiting for a final assessment.

The total investment value resulting from the incentive is reported at more than $875 million. Similarly, Miller Karner said there was an increase of $191 million in assessments pre- and post-LERTA. The report listed 6,300 current employees as also directly resulting from the incentive.

Committee members asked about incentivizing affordable housing and developments like the former Martin Tower property.

"[What about] incentivizing our small builders… two-, three-, four-unit multifamily homes, built by people who live in our community, and supervised by people who live in our community?" said committee and councilmember Paige Van Wirt. "[LERTA] is an effective program that we control. That's why I think there so much power to it."

"We have pushed LERTA to the boundaries that we can push it," Miller Karner said. "If we go too far, we're going to see challenges."

CRIZ

Another tax incentive zone is the City Revitalization and Improvement Zone, which runs until 2047.

The CRIZ is designed to spur growth and revive downtowns. Vacant, desolate, underutilized or abandoned spaces are developed using this program. More than $957,000 in dollar value was reported as received by taxpayers in 2021.

Also, total project costs exceeded $204.5 million, and CRIZ debt with these projects is approximately $35.4 million.

Loan programs

Other portions of the evaluation report include the Enterprise Zone Loan Program, of which no loans were approved in 2022, the Bethlehem Small Business Loan Fund and the Exterior Building Loan Fund.

Community health needs assessment survey

Opioid use, mental health emerge as priorities from Bethlehem community health survey The city's community health survey also revealed a rise in sexually transmitted diseases and mental health issues among adolescents, in particular.

Also on the meeting's agenda was a presentation on the community health needs assessment survey completed every three years to understand risk factors, community assets and external forces that impact community health, such as access to care, income and neighborhood conditions.

Four priority areas emerged from the assessment and will be included in Bethlehem Health Bureau's Community Health Improvement Plan. They include: opioid use, chronic disease prevention, food insecurity and mental health.