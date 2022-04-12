WHITE TWP., NJ – Jaindl Land Company provided testimony at Tuesday night’s planning board meeting on the geology of its proposed warehouse project on Foul Rift Road.
The planned development calls for a pair of warehouses, one at 800,000 square feet, and the other at 1.8 million square feet. Geologist Matthew Mulhall gave a presentation and answered questions about the site. Because of the length of Mulhall’s testimony – over three hours – there wasn’t time for any of Jaindl’s other experts to speak.
Mulhall said the site does sit on a bedrock formation made of carbonate rock – limestone and dolomite – which can be prone to underground erosion and sinkholes, but he doesn’t feel that there’s any particular worry at this location. He explained that limestone in particular can be dissolved by water over time, creating gaps called solution cavities. When the ground over top of these cavities caves in they become sinkholes. He said that the cavities take thousands, if not millions of years to form, but the soil over them can be stable for long periods of time and then collapse quickly, making it seem like the sinkhole appeared suddenly. Human activity, such as altering the groundwater content or excavation, can accelerate the formation of sinkholes.
However, he said, the area was covered in glacial debris during the last ice age around 50,000 years ago, which covered and filled in most of the limestone and dolomite formations stabilizing the terrain.
Mulhall also provided a Lidar map, arial photographs and the results of a survey performed between September 2019 and February 2020 which involved taking over 100 test bores of the area. While he said that nothing in the research led him to believe that there was much risk, he advised the developer to have plans just in case. “Go in with the expectation that you’ll have a solution cavity on the site,” he said, “go in with the expectation that you’ll have a sinkhole on the site, that way if they form, you can address them.”
The testimony on the Jaindl project will continue at the May 10 planning board meeting, which will be held on zoom at 7 p.m.