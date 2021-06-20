This may come as a surprise, the but the Earth is farthest from the sun in the summer.
It's all because of the Earth's egg-shaped orbit around the sun.
If you have an egg, take a look at its shape. Notice how the pointer end is farther away from the center of the egg.
Right now, Earth is at that "pointy end" of its orbit.
Earth reaches its farthest from the sun on July 5th.
On January 4, 2022, the Earth will be at its closest point to the sun.
Our seasons are not affected by the distance between the sun and the Earth in its orbit. Instead, we get seasons because of the tilt of the Earth.
Earth's tilt leads to the Northern Hemisphere being pointed toward the sun in the summer and pointed away from the sun in the winter.
As a result of that tilt, the Northern Hemisphere is gets more sunlight in the summer and less sunlight in the winter.
The less sunlight we get, the colder we get.
In fall and spring, the Earth's tilt leads to a more even amount of sunlight between both hemisphere.
So, there's not much of a big difference in seasons between fall and spring.
Different hemispheres having different seasons is more noticeable in the summer and winter months.
While we have cold weather around Christmas time, places like Australia are just starting summer.
Meteorologist Drew Anderson visited Austria during Christmas time and locals told him how Christmas feels more like a summer holiday there. Folks will do beach parties and picnics in honor of the holiday.
Right now, winter has just begun in the southern hemisphere.
This short demonstration video from 69 News Meteorologist Drew Anderson shows how the Earth's tilt leads to more direct or less direct sunlight.
He also explains what would happen if the Earth were much more tilted: our summers and winters would be more extreme.