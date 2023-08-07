HARRISBURG, Pa. - After a protracted process, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed his first budget into law on Thursday, a $45.5-billion package.
"As a result of our hard work, seniors got the largest tax cut in two decades, our school children got more funding than ever before, more resources for economic development than ever before," Shapiro said.
"Really good, commonsense stuff."
Among many things, the budget has a $567-million increase in basic education funding and creates a universal free breakfast program. It also invests in public safety, parks, and economic development.
However, Shapiro had to line-item veto a $100-million private school voucher program to get the budget through the Democrat-controlled House. Republicans were disappointed with the move and the state Senate waited a month to send the budget to his desk.
Shapiro says he still wants to see the program created.
"I consider this to be unfinished business, meaning this is something we need to continue to work on," Shapiro said. "I'm the only Governor in the nation with a full-time divided legislature."
"We're eager to hit a reset button and work with him moving forward to improve the entire commonwealth," said Republican Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman.
With that behind, Shapiro says the next items on his agenda are finally raising the minimum wage and reforming the statute of limitations for child sexual abuse victims.
"So, we've got more work to do," Shapiro said. "I've only been in office for six months so we've got a ways to go and we got miles to travel."