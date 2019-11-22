The government has rested its case in the trial of Shawn Christy, who is accused of threatening President Donald Trump and Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli.
Christy is accused of posting the threats on Facebook.
Christy is expected to call his mother and father, as well as himself, to the stand next week. Christy is acting as his own attorney in the trial.
BREAKING: Government rests. Shawn Christy will call his mom and dad to stand. Says he plans to call himself as a witness Monday @69News— Jamie Stover (@JamieStoverNews) November 22, 2019
Investigators say the Schuylkill County man drove stolen cars and had stolen guns with him during a months-long manhunt.
He's asked questions about what proof there is that it was him who posted the threat. He asked a deputy marshal Thursday if he knew why his laptop wasn't seized during a search warrant of his home.
The marshal said no.
The federal government has shown jurors surveillance video of Christy getting into stolen cars and told jurors they'd hear Christy confess during a recorded jailhouse conversation.
The feds say fingerprints detected on a stolen bus company van matched Christy's, and that they found letters where Christy admitted taking guns from his uncle.
Aside from questioning proof Christy posted the threats online, the Christy's also question the illegality of it.