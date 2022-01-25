READING, Pa. - The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance has entered into a partnership with a University in Berks County, providing education benefits for GRCA members.
The Alliance's partnership with Alvernia University will offer GRCA members a 20% discount on tuition at the school. The benefit applies for all eligible graduate and adult undergraduate programs, a release said Tuesday.
The partnership is part of the CollegeTowne Initiative, which brings much of what Alvernia University has to offer to Penn Street in Downtown Reading, including expansive degree programs such as industrial, electrical and mechanical engineering, according to the release.
In addition to the discount, the GRCA said in the release it will give members the opportunity to participate in accelerated bachelors, master's and doctoral programs and certificate programs.
Members will also have full access to university resources such as computer labs, library resources, a fitness center and more, the release said.
“GRCA is committed to learning and advancing our workforce, and we are excited to offer our members a tuition discount to pursue professional and personal development through our partnership with Alvernia,” said Julie Larison, Senior Director of Membership Services, GRCA.
This new offering is the next step in the growing relationship between the two organizations.
The program is the newest addition to GRCA’s numerous member exclusive programs. Some of which include discounts from Constant Contact, Capital Blue, YMCA Berks and BetterHelp.
Applications are now being accepted for the next academic term, which begins March 10.