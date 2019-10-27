From zombies and superheroes, to unicorns and fairy princesses, hundreds of kids, along with their parents and pets, pulled out all the stops for the Easton-Phillipsburg Halloween parade.
"We love Halloween, just fun to get dressed up," Nazareth resident Talia Austin said.
The parade route spans two states, starting out in New Jersey on McKeen Street, and ending in Centre Square in Easton.
"It is such a great event, I love the way it ties both of our communities together," said organizer Lauren Spence.
The event featured bands, floats, and Easton's Dance Design Studio Team. The girls took the streets, showing off their wicked skills.
"I love having getting the chance to perform with my dance team and for a big crowd," said Mya Detweiler, senior dancer.
Kids in costumes lined the streets, anxiously waiting with grocery bags in hand for parade marchers to throw out the candy. Most kids said the candy was their very favorite part of the parade.
"Getting candy!" Beka exclaimed. While Beka may have a love for chocolate, she's also excited to watch her sisters perform in the Easton High School and Middle School Marching Bands. It's a Halloween tradition, the she and her mom look forward to every year, and one they hope to continue for years to come.
"It's a neat community event to get everybody together, downtown Easton is amazing" Beka's mom, Rachel Schleich said.