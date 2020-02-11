KUTZTOWN, Pa. - A basketball superstar made a surprise stop in Berks County on Tuesday.
Harlem Globetrotters guard Hops Pearce visited the City Cuts Barbershop on West Main Street in Kutztown.
Pearce said he heard about the barbershop's "Books by Kids" program, which promotes reading, and wanted to check it out.
"It's really unique for a barbershop to have such a concept," Pearce said. "I think it's a great concept, and I think more places like this should do things like this, for sure."
Pearce handed out care packages and played basketball with the kids on a court behind the barbershop.
Pearce and the rest of the Globetrotters will be back in Berks County on March 6 for an appearance at the Santander Arena in Reading.