69 News spoke with Lehigh Valley NASA Ambassador Marty McGuire about what's up in the in the night sky this February.
PLANETS YOU CAN SEE
Mercury, Saturn, Jupiter, and Venus are out in the night sky, but Marty says "they will be a challenge to view because they’re low on the horizon."
So, this month, Mars is the planet to see. Look in the west sky.
It's the brightest planet in the sky this month.
On February 18, the crescent moon and Mars will be pretty close to each other.
MARS LANDING
February 18 just so happens to be the day NASA lands a rover on Mars.
The rover is a scientific all-terrain vehicle that will do tests on the planet's soils. It will also have a microphone so we can listen to Mars.
NASA is landing the rover in a dried up lake crater this month to better understand the water on Mars and if there were life on Mars.
The rover is coming with an unmanned helicopter (drone). The helicopter is specially designed because Mars has so little air: it has 99% less air than Earth.
INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION
As long as we have some clear nights, you have some great opportunities to see the International Space Station again.
Marty says the ISS will have an evening pass overhead on February 7 at 5:37 PM.
It has morning passes over our area on February 17 (6:27 AM), 19 (6:28 AM), 20 (5:41 AM), and 21 (6:31 AM).
Before you head out, get the exact time it passes over your zip code.
RAINBOW STAR
The brightest star in the night sky is Sirius. It's in the southeast.
It's called a rainbow star because when it's low in the sky, it'll look as if it's changing colors.
Starlight is made up of all colors. The starlight will travel through more of our air when it's low in the sky, and this will lead to the colors making up the starlight getting bent, which allows all the colors of a rainbow to be visible.
This is the star "Sirius," also known as the "Rainbow Star." These colors aren't coming from the star itself, but are instead the result of refraction in our atmosphere which splits starlight into the colors of the rainbow! I unfocused my telescope to get this interesting effect pic.twitter.com/dXflXMJQjN— Marty McGuire (@BackyrdAstroGuy) January 21, 2021
When the star is low, the starlight is traveling through more air than when it's higher on the sky. Our air helps to remove some of the colors making up the starlight, allowing us to see colors that were not removed.
This is also why we can see really pretty sunsets and sunrises.
WINTER CIRCLE
Sirius is one of the stars making up the "winter circle". There are a set of bright stars that make a hexagonal shape across the eastern sky.
You can see them every winter.