NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Zebrafish may be tiny, but they come with some supersized powers.

"Zebrafish, unlike mammals, are able to regenerate parts of their retina if they become injured," said professor David J. Calkins, the director of Vanderbilt Vision Research Center.

That is why researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center are studying how this characteristic of zebrafish can help humans dealing with age-related vision loss due to damage to the retina.

"The cells that make up the retina between the fish and the human eye are very, very similar," said James Patton, the professor of biological sciences at Vanderbilt University.

Except for one cell called MG, for muller glia. In a zebrafish, when that cell is damaged, it will activate and then regenerate.

"So, the fish will go from blind to about two-and-a-half weeks later, total regain of eyesight," Patton said.

Humans have the same muller glia cell but are incapable of regeneration like the zebrafish, but Patton is trying to find out if suppressing a certain type of Micro RNA in humans could activate muller glia the same way it does in zebrafish. Currently, the economic burden for eye disorders and vision loss sits at $139 million, but...

"If there were ways to keep people seeing and overcome degenerative disorders, that would have a huge economic impact, not to mention quality of life," Patton explained.

Interestingly, the zebrafish is often used to study human traits and diseases because they share 70% of humans' genetic code. Before human testing, they will have to test on smaller mammals, such as mice and see if they can suppress a particular Micro-RNA that regulates the muller glia cell.