CLEVELAND - It looks like a game, and it sounds like one, too, but it's actually so much more.
"I described it to some of the families as a Wii, but on steroids," said Elizabeth Hockey, a pediatric physical therapist at Rainbows Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland.
It is augment therapy.
"Augment therapy is an interactive software that uses the medium of augmented and mixed reality to engage patients to perform therapeutic exercise," explained Lindsay Watson, a co-founder and CEO of Augment Therapy Inc. "It really just changes the experience of therapy."
Therapists choose what the child needs to work on. Thomas, a young, non-verbal teen with autism, needs work on his motor skills.
"They don't know that they're exercising and they're having fun," said Lauren Baird, an occupational therapist.
They're having fun while augment therapy digitally tracks their progress.
"The camera's collecting data on their movement the whole time," Watson said.
Nyleh Chambers has sickle cell disease. Her therapist is working to loosen stiff joints.
"So, our therapy is geared toward strengthening the muscles around those joints," Hockey said.
"It's fun, basically," shared Nyleh.
Born with cerebral palsy, 12-year-old Gessea is confined to a wheelchair.
"I've never seen him so happy and so ecstatic," said his mom, Tammy Mitchell. "As a mother, it's something special to see him happy and want to do his exercises. It's special."
It's a game that's helping to solve some real problems.
The therapists have also used augment therapy to encourage children with cancer who are inpatients to get out of bed and move while they are required to stay in their rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Augment therapy is currently under clinical trial and is not on the market right now. Watson is hoping within this year to make it available to therapists, as well as parents, so kids can access the software at home as well.