(Ivanhoe Newswire), - Most of us have experienced this once, twice or even multiple times over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Accurate test results allow us to know what safety precautions to take when out in public.
But,
"We may be getting a lot of false negative results," said registered nurse and Assistant Vice Chancellor for EXCEL Clinical Stimulation Ben Stobbe.
According to research by Vanderbilt University, the time of day you take your COVID test may play a role in how accurate your test results are.
The researchers found COVID test results were up to two times as likely to have an accurate positive test result if they tested in the middle of the day compared to night.
That's because COVID-19 virus shedding, or when infected cells release infectious virus particles into the blood and mucus, appear to be more active in the middle of the day due to the body's natural circadian rhythm.
Their research found that COVID-19 viral loads tend to be lower after 8 p.m., so a COVID test after that time can lead to inaccurate results, which can have negative consequences.
"A false negative out in the community could allow somebody to go out and be a little bit more free," Stobbe said.
COVID is not the only virus to be affected by a host's circadian rhythm.
Past research has found other viruses and bacterial infections, such as malaria, zika and even hepatitis C can be greatly impacted by your body's internal clock.