NEW YORK - Jane Obadia and her husband, Danny, take nothing for granted: not Jane's health and not their seven-year-old, Elana. Jane and Danny were having fertility problems and were one week away from having a surrogate carry a baby for them, when Jane's doctor called. She had cancer in both breasts.

"When you're initially given the diagnosis, your focus is on survival," Jane said. "What do I need to get through this?"

Jane had a double mastectomy and implants, and then had Elana through a surrogate, but after a few years, a recurring complication brought her to Dr. Constance Chen, who suggested a procedure called resensation. Instead of implants, she used Jane's own tissue to rebuild her breast, then reconnected the nerves that were severed during mastectomy.

"Resensation involves taking a nerve graft and reconnecting it to a nerve on the flap or the tissue that is used to restore a patient's breast," said Chen, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon.

It's then connected to a nerve on the chest wall, which restores feeling. The graft is made from processed human tissue.

"The axons regrow, start to regenerate at a millimeter a day," Chen explained.

Jane said she has about 80 to 90 percent of her feeling back.

"Now, when I give my daughter a hug and her head rests there, I can feel her breath on my chest," Jane said. "That's priceless."

Chen said the resensation procedure adds only about 30 minutes to reconstructive surgery, and it is covered by most insurance.