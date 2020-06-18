MIAMI - Pam Minelli's son, Andrew, was diagnosed with autism at the age of three.
"He's non-verbal, but he's a lover boy," said Minelli, a member of Els for Autism Foundation's board.
Like most parents of children with autism, the hope is for treatment that can help bring them out of their shell.
"The work that we do on the brain focuses on certain brain chemicals," shared Randy Blakely, a professor at Florida Atlantic University.
Blakely and his team study how certain brain chemicals may play a role in behavior.
"There's a significant fraction of individuals with autism, about 25%, that show elevated serotonin in the blood," continued Blakely.
That made them wonder how this mood-regulating hormone may affect early brain development.
"What role might it play in early developmental disorders that involve the brain," Blakely said.
Scientists found faster elimination of serotonin in mice caused repetitive traits and other behavioral symptoms of ASD.
"This can affect how circuits wire up in the brain," Blakely offered.
They used an experimental drug that reduces inflammation.
"We now gave the drug to our mice and their behavior normalized," he said. "I think we found a very important pathway in the brain."
The hope is that will lead to a drug that will manage the symptoms of ASD.
"I think about how the autism kids may act differently in their own way," shared Vincent Cardone, a graduate of the Els Center of Excellence.
The ASD students are looking forward to their future.
"I would love to be a movie director, writer and producer," said Anthony Ezzolo, a student at the Els Center of Excellence.
The experimental drug is in phase-one trials. Researchers said the next step could be clinical trials with adults on the spectrum. The research was funded by the National Institutes of Mental Health.