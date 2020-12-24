EXETER TWP., Pa. – An Exeter Township family is hoping for the ultimate gift this holiday season.
At just 33 years old, Eric Lauman, a husband and father of two, is in end-stage renal failure.
"We are now very new in the process of getting on the transplant list. Eric needs a kidney transplant,” said Noel Lauman, his wife.
The journey to this point for the Lauman's and their two boys has been a long one.
"An oral medication that Eric took for his Crohn's disease about six years ago, he had an acute allergic reaction to that medication," Noel Lauman said. "But then things stabilized. He was good for the last six years."
After routine blood work this past fall, though, Eric received news that his kidneys were working at minimal function.
"Never thought I'd be here at this point in my life, that's for sure. Never,” Eric Lauman said.
The couple credit their strong faith for getting them through this difficult time during a difficult year.
Especially during the season of giving, they hope those who are willing and able will consider giving the ultimate gift of life not only to Eric but also to others who are in similar situations.
"We are one of about 7,000 faces alone in Pennsylvania that are waiting for an organ transplant. There are many that are much more sick than we are,” Noel Lauman said.
"The hardest thing for me is just knowing that somebody has to be able to give up something so precious in order for me to have some sort of a normal life, and an extended life with my family," said Erin Lauman. "You're never able to repay that kind of debt or just how much gratitude there would be towards that person who can donate an organ to somebody else."
Anyone who would like to give the gift of a kidney this holiday season can get information about the organ donation process from Donate Life Pennsylvania.
Penn Medicine also offers a donor screening form for anyone considering making an organ or tissue donation.