There are more than 1 million colon cancer survivors in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society. That number is rising because doctors are finding and removing more precancerous polyps during colonoscopies.
Artificial intelligence is helping doctors find polyps that they may miss with their own eyes.
Dr. William Karnes has been using the help of an artificial intelligence system for colonoscopies at University of California Irvine. He’s helping develop the system, which operates similarly to facial recognition.
"We painstakingly drew little boxes around all those polyps on tens of thousands of images, and then trained the AI, tested the AI on its ability on a new set of images to find those polyps," Karnes said.
Pictures run through the AI overlay show green boxes around areas that could be polyps. Dr. Karnes says colonoscopists should find polyps in half of patients over 50, but sometimes that rate is as low as 10%.
"It’s that gap between the prevalence of polyps and our ability to find them which is responsible for interval colon cancers. These are cancers we get despite being up to date with colonoscopy," Karnes said.
He says missed polyps result in 7% of colon cancers.
John Gifford volunteered to get an AI-assisted colonoscopy. It found two precancerous polyps that were removed.
"They were able to find something in its very formative stage, which was a relief because they found that, which means that they didn’t find anything else," Gifford said.
Karnes says with the AI overlay, expert colonoscopists found 20% more polyps.
These trials are still ongoing. They were slated to be completed by now, but the pandemic slowed down the process.