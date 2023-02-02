Heart health is so important. That's why every week, all this month we're going to be looking at medical breakthroughs in the heart world. The first is a wearable patch that can help predict heart attacks and strokes.
Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a heart attack. Every three and a half minutes, someone will die of a stroke.
Research shows that 80 percent of all heart disease can be prevented by knowing and managing risk factors. That's why the team inside a University of California San Diego lab is working on this.
"We are working on soft stretchable sensors," said nanoengineer Boyu Liu.
A group of engineers is the first to develop a flexible, wearable, ultrasound patch.
"With ultrasound, we can penetrate the tissue and get very deep targets," Liu said.
Embedded in a sheet of flexible polymer is an array of millimeter-sized ultrasound transducers.
When worn on the neck or chest, it can penetrate the tissue, monitor blood flow, blood pressure, and heart function, in hopes of predicting a heart attack or stroke.
Knowing how fast the blood flows through the vessels can help diagnose blood clots, heart valve problems, poor circulation, and blockages in the arteries.
Knowing these things could save your life.
In tests, the patch performed as well as a commercial ultrasound probe currently used in doctors' offices.
Although they still have more testing to do, the researchers at UCSD are hopeful that this could be made available to doctors and their patients in the next two years.