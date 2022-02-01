The Center for Disease Control has created a website full of resources aimed at preventing pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S.
The CDC designed the website as part of the Hear Her campaign, which was started to reduce pregnancy-related deaths, according to a release.
The website has resources for pregnant women, those who are postpartum and their families. It also has a symptom checker for common or serious alignments that may occur during pregnancy, or the first year after delivery.
The release said more than 700 women die every year due to pregnancy-related complications. two in three of these deaths are preventable, the release said Tuesday.
"Healthcare professionals play a critical role in eliminating preventable maternal mortality. The website contains specific information for obstetric providers, pediatric staff, and other healthcare professionals, " the CDC said in the release.
Campaign materials include posters, palm cards, shareable graphics, and sample social media content in English and Spanish.
Clinical resources and tools from a variety of organizations are also featured. Information for healthcare professionals can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/hearher/healthcare-providers/index.html.
For more information, go to Commitment to Action: Eliminating Preventable Maternal Mortality