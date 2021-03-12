The five-year survival rate for someone with stage I colon cancer is 92%. But the five-year survival rate for someone with stage IV is just 12%.
Beth McCaw-McKinney did everything right.
"She ate healthy. She exercised. She always did her breast cancer examinations, pap smears. All that was on time," said Cathy McCaw-Engelman, Beth's sister.
But then at age 53 she had her first colonoscopy.
"They found a grapefruit-sized tumor in her colon. It was already in her lymph nodes and basically had spread," McCaw-Engelman said.
Doctors gave Beth 3 months to live. She lived 3 years.
Professor Annette Khaled and her team study metastatic cancer cells and are looking to help people like Beth. Thanks to a donation from Beth’s family, they now have a new weapon in their fight against cancer: the cellsearch system.
“Cellsearch is a system that uses blood from cancer patients, and we’re able to detect circulating tumor cells," said Dr. Ana Martini, post-doctoral scientist at UCF College of Medicine.
These are cancer cells that have spread to other parts of the body. The system allows them to separate, analyze and count the number of these cells. It can detect as few as two to three cancer cells in a teaspoon of blood. With that information they can try to...
"Understand what are the steps and what are the changes that cells undergo, cancer cells undergo, from the tumor to become a circulating tumor cell," said Dr. Khaled. "[We look into] how we can develop therapies to inhibit or prevent these circulating tumor cells."
And stop the spread of cancer in its tracks.
The CellSearch technology has actually been around and FDA approved since 2004. It remains the only clinically-validated system for identification, isolation, and counting of circulating tumor cells.
Only five laboratories in the world have the technology, but it is used for several other types of cancer as well.