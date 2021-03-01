Excluding skin cancers, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in the U.S.
Many cases could be avoided, but a lot of people don't want to get the recommended screening test- a colonoscopy. However, doctors say it's really not as bad as you think.
Patricia Kamler, 60, always keeps up with routine maintenance, whether it’s her flower garden or her health, but the idea of colonoscopy made her squirm.
"It’s like you’re going to do what to me, how?” she said.
During a colonoscopy, doctors pass a thin scope through the colon to check for polyps, which are tiny growths that can eventually turn into cancers.
Gastroenterologist Matthew Ciorba says for starters, think of colonoscopy as a one-stop shop.
"The advantage is not only can you diagnose cancer at the early stages or the precursors of cancer, but you can also remove them at the time of the procedure," said Dr. Ciorba.
"The prep is the bad part. Plain and simple," Kamler said.
Doctors say the prep necessary to completely clear the colon has vastly improved.
"Now there are some other options that can use about half that volume, so about a half a gallon of liquid," Ciorba said.
As for during the procedure, most patients are put under anesthesia.
"Most of the time, patients enter into a relative dream-like twilight zone level and when they wake up, they don’t even remember the procedure was done," Ciorba said.
With a family history of colon cancer, Patricia got over her initial objections, and it was a good thing she did.
"They did find polyps the first several times that I had colonoscopies," she said.
All caught early, before they could become life-threatening.
"It’s worse in your brain than in reality," Kamler said.
Patients are most concerned about the risks of perforating the wall of the colon and reactions to the sedative. But Dr. Ciorba says the risks are rare, and colonoscopy is still considered the gold standard for screening in the U.S.