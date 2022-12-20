There may be a dark side to some dark chocolate.
Consumer Reports says it found concerning levels of lead and cadmium, heavy metals linked to health problems in children and adults, in some dark chocolate bars.
Scientists tested 28 bars and found for 23 of them, eating an ounce a day would put an adult over a level that may be harmful for at least one of the heavy metals, the report says.
Five of them -- Mast, Taza Chocolate, two kinds of Ghirardelli and Valrhona -- were considered "safer choices." The Consumer Reports study used California's maximum allowable dose level (MADL) of lead and cadmium.
The National Confectioners Association released a statement after the Dec. 15 report, saying the California guidelines in the study are not food safety standards, and that the chocolate bars studied are in compliance with strict quality and safety requirements.
The heavy metals are in cocoa and chocolate because of soil, and bean-cleaning reduces lead and cadmium in the chocolate bars, the statement continues.