HARRISBURG, Pa. - Starting on Memorial Day Pennsylvania businesses and events are able to return to 100% capacity. The Wolf Administration is reminding residents that the masking order will still remain.
Starting on Monday all businesses, events and venues can return to 100% capacity with the lifting of COVID-19 mitigation orders.
The current order requiring masks for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals will remain in place until June 28 or when 70% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
The Wolf administration reports that individuals are still required to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation.
Individuals should still follow guidance at workplaces, local businesses, long-term care facilities, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters.
“We have made great strides throughout the commonwealth to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Wolf. “As we lift mitigation orders, it is important for eligible Pennsylvanians to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Getting vaccinated is our best defense against this virus and ensuring individuals and their loved ones remain safe as we reopen Pennsylvania.”
All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.