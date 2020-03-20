Coronavirus task force offers an even keel to a zigzag Trump

President Donald Trump takes questions during press briefing with the coronavirus task force, at the White House, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Washington.

 Evan Vucci

11:45 a.m. - Members of the coronavirus task force have scheduled a news conference at the White House.

Watch live here on WFMZ.com, 69 WFMZ-TV or the 69News app.

Recommended for you

Local / Regional