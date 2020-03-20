11:45 a.m. - Members of the coronavirus task force have scheduled a news conference at the White House.
Watch live here on WFMZ.com, 69 WFMZ-TV or the 69News app.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
We have compiled a list of regional event and community related updates.
Starting Saturday, March 21, the Winter Market will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, with the first hour dedicated to shoppers 55+.
The Pennsylvania primary election is set for April 28. Not only is the county down dozens of poll workers, but they don't even have enough envelopes for all the mail-in ballot requests.
While hospital officials say their stock of masks and protective gear is good, several sources in the medical community tell 69 News that supplies are dangerously low.
Lehigh Valley-based Keystone-Miller Blood Center says the nation currently has a two-day supply of blood available.
Rob Vaughn is joined by local experts, Dr. Friel and Dr. Jahre to answer your questions about the virus.
WARREN COUNTY, N.J. - Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Warren County, New Jersey.
A statement from Wind Creek says the person worked on the casino 'floor with limited public interaction.'
"These are folks who can't afford to miss a week of pay."
Faith Presbyterian Church in Emmaus, like many churches around the state, has shifted to streaming Sunday worship online.
Carmine Fusco, 55, was a Northampton County resident, accomplished race horse trainer, and on of three members of his family to succumb to the coronavirus pandemic.
Doctors say senior citizens and those with pre-existing conditions are the most at-risk in the outbreak.
'We were told you are staying on the island. It's locked for seven days and you can't go in or out.'
PostNet Bethlehem is offering to print 100 free take-out menus for restaurants in the city.
PSSA testing was scheduled to begin April 20. Keystone testing was scheduled to begin May 11.
It has moved the 2020 Commencement to Aug. 1.
SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans offer up to $2 million in assistance.
The testing is free and available to patients of any age who have a doctor's order.
Both students are at home in isolation, under the medical care of their health providers, and recovering.
Lehigh Valley Health Network is increasing capacity by adding two more LVHN Assess and Test locations, effective Thursday, March 19, and expanding hours.
Gov. Phil Murphy said the state now has more than 700 positive cases
The state Office of Child Development and Early Learning announced childcare organizations, like the YMCA, can temporarily offer this type of programming.
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The City of Bethlehem is suspending its street sweeping program amid the virus outbreak.
"Each of us individually, as families, and as a community, are the key to mitigating the effects of this virus."
'Our notable increase in cases over the last few days and our first death in Pennsylvania indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously.'
Officials said no violent offenders are being considered for release.
Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said the service should be available soon to family members in their homes.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Store shelves continue to be picked clean of certain supplies during this pandemic, including toilet paper, cleaning products and some staples.
Some fog early; clouds breaking for some sun, turning windy and much warmer with a shower or two around, even a p.m. t-storm.
An evening shower or thunderstorm, then some clearing late, brisk and turning colder.
Brisk to start; some morning clouds giving way to ample sunshine.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.