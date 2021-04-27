READING, Pa. - The Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority (BARTA) says they will provide free rides to the Berks mass vaccination clinic.
BARTA will offer the free rides starting on Monday, May 3rd for travel on Route 1 (Temple) via 5th Street and Route 3 (Temple) via Kutztown Road to the Berks Cares Vaccine Center.
The rides will be free for every rider, on every trip during the weekdays once the clinic is open. No free rides will be offered on the weekends when the center is closed.
During the COVID-19 Pandemic, customers are required to wear masks on all BARTA buses and BARTA Special Services vehicles.