MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Appointments are now open for Berks County's COVID-19 community vaccination clinic in Muhlenberg Township.
The Berks Cares Vaccine Center will open on Monday, May 3rd. Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the clinic's first week of operation.
Officials say they will add additional appointment blocks each Tuesday going forward.
The clinic is located in the North Reading Plaza at 5370 Allentown Pike.
To book an appointment, visit www.doyourpartberks.com or call the Berks Cares Vaccine Call Center at 1-888-712-2772.