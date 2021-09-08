As we enter fall, COVID-19 is still very much a major health crisis as numbers steadily crept upward all summer.
"We are having to prepare ourselves for having yet again another surge after the Labor Day holiday," said Dr. Amy Compton-Phillips, chief clinical officer with Providence Health System.
According to the White House, President Joe Biden is prepared to fight harder. He's scheduled to brief the nation Thursday afternoon from the Oval Office.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Biden will build on what's been announced to date, which includes vaccinations.
"We know that increasing vaccinations will stop the spread of the pandemic, will get the pandemic under control, will return people to normal life. That's what our objective is, so we want to be specific about what we're trying to achieve," Psaki said.
Officials close to the president say Biden will make a new push towards mandating vaccines, and press private businesses to mandate shots for employees.
Overall, Biden is expected to announce a six-step process to help get the virus under control. That includes a focus on schools, including expanding access to testing to help keep kids in the classroom safe.
The White House hopes the plan will provide Americans a clearer view of how the pandemic will end. It comes at a time when Biden's approval of how he's handling the pandemic has dropped 10 percent since June, according to an ABC News-Washington Post poll.