HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Wolf Administration is partnering with Rite Aid to help make scheduling the COVID-19 vaccine easier for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
People with an intellectual or developmental disability and their caregivers can now call the Department of Human Services’ Office of Developmental Programs Vaccination Call Center to request a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for themselves and/or their caregivers.
This hotline can be reached by calling 1-800-424-4345 and is staffed from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
From there, ODP will give Rite Aid names and locations of individuals who need to be vaccinated. Rite Aid staff will assign local pharmacies to reach out to callers to schedule vaccinations at a Rite Aid location near to the caller.
The hotline can also be used to help coordinate special accommodations for individuals who need assistance with transportation.
Anyone age 16 or older with an intellectual or developmental disability and their caregivers can request a vaccine appointment, regardless of whether they are currently enrolled in a service and support program through ODP.