HARRISBURG, Pa. - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Pennsylvania's COVID-19 vaccination rate among adults is actually lower than what's been reported.
The agency says a data correction weeded out duplicates, dropping the rate by nearly 5 percent.
The CDC now says 68.9 percent of adults in the state have been vaccinated.
Before the adjustment, the CDC had that number at 73.7 percent.
The revision amounted to a reduction of about 1.2 million doses.
The data correction comes as infections, hospitalizations and ICU cases are all on the upswing in Pennsylvania and across the country.