The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends schools across the U.S. continue requiring masks until the end of the school year, even as more people become fully vaccinated.
The CDC says a large number of students won't be fully vaccinated by the end of the academic year.
Plus, children under 12 years old are not yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine within the U.S.
The new guidance comes as the CDC last week revised its guidance on mask-wearing, saying fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear them in uncrowded situations indoors or outside at all, even at a crowded event.