With the coronavirus spreading around the world, leaders are urging citizens to practice social distancing.
Greatist, a Healthline Media Group compiled a bunch of ways to creatively, but safely, say hi to your buddies.
We know there’s a lot of fear, anxiety, and confusion around #COVID2019. We feel it too. While the ideal situation is for everybody to practice social distancing, we get it's not always possible. There are our new greeting recs. 👇 pic.twitter.com/kgvjYQQ5Hp— Greatist (@greatist) March 13, 2020