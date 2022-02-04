"I think things are looking up," said Dr. Paul Offit, Director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
Because now, COVID-19 cases are down 37%.
"I think we right now have about 90% population immunity from immunization or natural infection or both, we're heading into the warmer months. I do think things will come down," said Dr. Offit.
But case count isn't the only thing health experts are looking at to answer the big question we all have: when can we go back to normal?
Thousands of people are still dying every day form this virus, and deaths are up from 6% a week ago. The latest CDC forecast predicts more than 65,000 additional deaths from COVID-19 over the next month.
Then there's the hospitals to consider, many of them are still inundated.
"We still have hospitalization rates that rival those of last winter," said Dr. Megan Ranney, Academic Dean of Public Health, Brown University.
The U.S. Army just announced more than 200 military medical personnel will deploy to six states to help out.
Health experts believe we're at least heading in the right direction to start updating guidance on certain safety restrictions soon.
"I'd expect that it's going to be within a month or so and it's gonna be a combination of hospitalization rates, particularly looking at capacity of intensive care units. I'd like [...] most hospitals to have around 75% or 80% capacity in their ICUs," said Dr. Ranney.
And of course, the push to vaccinate continues.
"You're going to be in a much better place. We're going to be able to unmask safely indoors much more quickly," added Dr. Ranney.