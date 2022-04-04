COVIVD-19 cases are going up in some states, and health experts say the omicron BA2 sub variant is to blame. This comes as the CDC announces plans to lift COVID-related immigration-restrictions.
Surges in COVID-19 cases and asylum requests might soon hit the U.S. at the same time.
The CDC is lifting a Trump Administration order. It's stopped most migrant crossings at the southern border, including those for asylum, since March 2020.
Immigrant advocates argue Title 42 is about politics. But, the stated reason For it is COVID-19.
The CDC says it's lifting the measure May 23rd. It says prevention and mitigation strategies, and public health conditions, are better now.
Officials expect as many as 18,000 migrant encounters at the southern border daily in the short term.
"The goal should be to make sure those asylum claims are heard in a prompt way, that those who deserve protection from prosecution are heard, those who don't are sent back," said Ron Klain, White House Chief of Staff.
Add to that the 100,000 Ukrainian refugees President Joe Biden promised asylum.
"The easiest way to get to the U-S right now isn't easy at all. It requires flying to Mexico and then eventually to Tijuana on the border and putting your name on a list and then waiting," said Kevin Sieff, the Latin Mexico and Central America Bureau Chief, of The Washington Post.
They're seeking to enter a country where average daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been going down nationwide.
But experts say the highly contagious Omicron Sub variant BA2 might be reversing those trends.
Cases continue to fall in 21 states. They're plateauing in these areas, and going up in more than a dozen states plus Puerto Rico.
