TRENTON, N.J. - The coronavirus has now killed more than 14,000 people in New Jersey since the pandemic began six months ago.
That's according to the state's department of health.
Governor Phil Murphy announced another 7 deaths due to the virus Wednesday. There are 356 new COVID-19 cases for a total of nearly 195,000 cases.
Murphy pushed his proposal Wednesday to help future generations. It would give $1,000 to newborns in households earning $131,000 or less.
It would be deposited in the bank to be used once they turn 18.