HARRISBURG. Pa. - The Department of Health released the latest cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. 5,114 new cases brings the state total to 1,103,616 as of Saturday, 4/18/21.
The DOH also reports that there are 2,653 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 555 of those patients in the Intensive Care Unit. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
As of Friday, April 16th, the DOH reports that there were 39 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 25,661 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.
The Department of Health is also providing an update on the number of vaccinations administered in Pennsylvania. As of Friday morning, April 16th, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 42 percent of its eligible population.
Pennsylvania ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
According to the CDC, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered. 2,694,321 people are fully vaccinated with a seven-day moving average of more than 100,401 people per day receiving vaccinations.
Extended pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccinations following FDA/CDC recommendation is in place.
As a reminder from the DOH, mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.