HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Department of Health released their latest data on the number of vaccinations administered and the current number of cases of the COVID-19 virus in Pennsylvania.
As of Saturday, the DOH reports there are 4,164 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, bringing the statewide total to 1,131,014.
It is also reported that there are currently 2,702 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 with 563 of those patients in the Intensive Care Unit. Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
As of Friday, April 23rd there were 45 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry for a total of 25,938 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Out of total deaths reported, 13,083 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
The Department of Health is also providing the latest data on the rate of vaccinations being administered in the state with over 7.9 million.
The DOH reports that more than 3.1 million people statewide are fully vaccinated. That's about 46% of the Population in Pennsylvania. PA Ranks 10th Among 50 States for First Dose Vaccinations.
Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction.
As a reminder from the DOH, mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
In other news relating to vaccinations, Johnson & Johnson will resume use of their singe-shot vaccine following FDA/CDC recommendation, for all adults aged 18 years and older in the U.S.
The decision follows a rigorous evaluation of data relating to blood clots and low levels of platelets. Six women reported severe blood clots after getting the vaccine.