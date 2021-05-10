BLANDON, Pa. - A mobile vaccination clinic will make a stop in Berks County this week. On Tuesday, Russell Redding, Secretary of Agriculture and other community leaders will host the clinic at Giorgi Mushroom Companies in Blanden.
The clinic will continue for two days and will be for 2nd doses of the Moderna vaccinations.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health, Latino Connection, Highmark Blue Shield, and Penn State Health are partnering to bring Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Mobile Response Unit or CATE to Berks County.
The DOH reports that more than 1,500 agricultural and migrant workers have been successfully vaccinated through the CATE mobile vaccination clinics.
The purpose of the CATE mobile vaccination clinic is to reach underserved, diverse populations.
The vaccination clinic will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Giorgi Mushroom Companies located at 326 June Avenue, Blandon, 19510. Currently all appointment slots for the two-day event are filled.
The CATE Mobile Response Unit will make other stops in the community. You must pre-register for all vaccination appointments for a full schedule visit https://catemobileunit.com.