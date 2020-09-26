The Pennsylvania Department of Health says there are 1,029 new positive cases of Covid-19 as of Saturday.
This brings the state's total case count to 155,232.
The state's death total from Covid-19 is up to 8,103, with 22 new deaths reported.
In the last week, 182,437 tests were administered with just 5,520 positive case outcomes.
The department received 26,337 test results through 10 p.m. Friday.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine reminds everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing to help keep case counts low. Residents are urged to download the new COVID Alert PA App on their phones.