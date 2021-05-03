HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Department of Health reports that over 8.6 million vaccinations have been administered so far in Pennsylvania. There are also 1,728 additional positive cases of COVID-19 statewide.
The DOH confirms as of Monday, May 3, there were 1,728 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. With the addition of 2,653 new cases reported Sunday, the statewide total currently sits at 1,158,486.
There are 2,161 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 479 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older.
There are also a total of 26,276 deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to the DOH.
The Department of Health is also providing an update on their vaccination efforts in Pennsylvania. As of Monday morning, May 3rd, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 50.3% of its entire population. The state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
3,548,102 people are fully vaccinated. 1,879,651 people are partially vaccinated. 5,427,753 people have received at least their first dose.
As a reminder, mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Fully vaccinated people are permitted to participate in some activities without a mask.
All Pennsylvanians age 16 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.