HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Department of Health says over 50% of the population in Pennsylvania received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
As of Saturday morning the CDC reports Pennsylvania has administered first doses of the vaccine to 51.9% of the PA population. The CDC also reports that 44.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered with over 9.1 million vaccinations given to date. All Pennsylvanians age 16 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.
The DOH is also reporting the latest case information in Pennsylvania. As of Saturday there are 2,610 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,172,288.
There are 2,012 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 436 patients are in the intensive care unit. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older.
The DOH reports 38 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,532 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
As a reminder, mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Fully vaccinated people are permitted to participate in some activities without a mask based on CDC guidance.