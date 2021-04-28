HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Department of Health released their latest data on vaccinations and COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania. They report that over 8.2 million vaccines have been administered.
As of Wednesday, April 28th, there were 3,686 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, bringing the statewide total to 1,143,076.
the DOH reports there are 2,448 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 516 patients are in the intensive care unit.
As of Tuesday, April 27th, there were 57 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,129 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
On Friday, April 23rd, the CDC and FDA notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been lifted.
According to the CDC, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 48.1% of its eligible population. The state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
Vaccine providers have administered 8,226,293 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday. 3,292,263 people are fully vaccinated. 1,916,425 people are partially vaccinated.
All Pennsylvanians age 16 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.
As a reminder, mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Fully vaccinated people are permitted to participate in some activities without a mask based on CDC guidance released Tuesday.