HARRISBURG, Pa - The Department of Health released their latest update on the COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania with 4,882 new cases reported.
The 4,882 new cases cases brings the statewide total cases to 1,068,974.
According to the DOH, currently there are 2,439 patients hospitalized with 496 of those patients listed in the Intensive Care Unit.
Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 or older.
As of Friday, the DOH reports that there are 40 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry for a total of 25,402 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
More detailed information from The Department of Health can be found here.
The Department of Health says that the current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3rd, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 36% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 20th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
Pennsylvania ranks 6th among all 50 states for total doses administered bringing the total to 2,299,256 people that are fully vaccinated
The average shows that more than 88,800 people per day are receiving vaccinations.
As a reminder, mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Recently the Wolf Administration partnered with Walgreens to finalize vaccination efforts and are urging Pennsylvanians to cancel duplicate appointments to help ensure the vaccine is available for all.