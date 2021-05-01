HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Department of Health released their latest data on vaccinations and COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania. Over 8.5 Million vaccinations have been administered to date.
The DOH reports as of Saturday, there are 3,100 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,154,105.
There are 2,283 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 518 patients are in the intensive care unit.
As of Friday, April 30th, the DOH reports 35 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 26,253 deaths attributed to COVID-19 statewide.
According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, May 1st, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 49% of its entire population, and the state ranks 10th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
Vaccine providers administered 8,596,538 total vaccine doses. 3,493,659 people are fully vaccinated. 1,894,725 people are partially vaccinated.
As a reminder, mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Fully vaccinated people are permitted to participate in some activities without a mask based on CDC guidance released Tuesday.
All Pennsylvanians age 16 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.