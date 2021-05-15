HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 data for the state. As of Saturday, the DOH reports there are over 2,000 new cases in Pennsylvania.
The DOH reports there were 2,210 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the statewide total to 1,185,132.
There are 1,605 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 373 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Health officials report that the trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients. That number is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
As of Friday, the DOH reports there were 25 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. This brings the total of reported deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania to 26,749.
The Department of Health posted new guidance to help residents and businesses prepare for recently announced increases in limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings.
FAQs for indoor and outdoor event capacity starting Monday, May 17 can be found here.
FAQs for the changes to the mitigation, enforcement, and immunity orders starting May 31 can be found here.
According to the CDC, as of Saturday morning, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to 54 percent of its entire population. The state ranks 9th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.
The CDC reports that 47.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.
Fully vaccinated people are not required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors unless the business or organizations requires it, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.