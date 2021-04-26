HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Department of Health is reminding Pennsylvanians about the importance of all vaccinations, including the COVID-19 vaccine.
The reminder comes as the DOH releases the latest data on COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, reporting a two-day total of 5,043 additional positive cases of COVID-19.
“It is essential that all Pennsylvanians not only get the COVID-19 vaccine, but remember the importance of staying up to date on all recommended immunizations,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “Vaccines are a safe and effective way to protect yourself from a number of serious, life-threatening diseases. Getting your vaccinations can help protect those around you, such as those with compromised immune systems, who cannot get vaccinated.”
Currently, there are three COVID-19 vaccinations that are approved for use in the United States through an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA and the CDC.
As of Monday, April 26th the DOH reported 1,881 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 3,162 new cases reported Sunday, April 25th, for a two-day total of 5,043 additional positive cases of COVID-19.
The latest numbers bring the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 1,136,057.
There are 2,561 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 544 patients are in the intensive care unit.
As of Saturday, April 24th there were 5 new deaths. No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Sunday.
The weekend reports bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Pennsylvania to 25,988.
The FDA and the CDC continue to closely monitor vaccines for safety and effectiveness and are taking action, as needed, to ensure safety.
Additional recommended vaccines are needed to protect newborns, infants, children, teens and adults from serious diseases. Even if you or your child have not previously been vaccinated, you can get vaccinated now.
Anyone seeking vaccinations should contact their health care provider, or another health care provider in their community, to schedule an appointment.